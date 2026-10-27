John Legend Stumps for Ohio Democrats Amy Acton, Sherrod Brown in Last Ditch Voter Turnout Push

Left-wing singer John Legend urged Ohio voters to elect Democrat Amy Acton for governor and Sherrod Brown for Senator in the midterm elections.

“It feels good to be home. I was born and raised just 25 minutes from here,” the “All of Me” singer — who was born and raised in Springfield, Ohio — began at a campaign rally in Dayton on Monday.

Legend went on to attack Sen. Jon Husted (R-OH) — who is running against former Ohio Democrat senator Sherrod Brown — as “a great customer service representative,” claiming “he gives billionaires and big corporations excellent customer service.”

“He goes to Washington and marches to their orders. Whatever they need, he’ll provide,” the “Like I’m Gonna Lose You” singer said, while bizarrely dancing at the podium.

Legend then accused Husted of making “health care more expensive” and “spending years promoting big data centers in Ohio.”

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The “Love Me Now” singer then took aim at Vivek Ramaswamy, claiming the Ohio gubernatorial candidate “thinks he can buy a governor’s seat.”

“He has proven he will do anything to win, to get power. He will stoop lower than you thought possible,” Legend claimed, calling Ramaswamy’s campaign “desperate” and “despicable” for going after his opponent, Amy Acton.

The “Ordinary People” singer may have been citing Ramaswamy’s recent attack ad featuring his rival’s estranged mother. President Donald Trump defended the ad last week, taking to social media to say the Republican gubernatorial candidate was “hitting pay dirt.”

“Do we want a man with this sort of depraved moral compass to lead our state?” Legend asked, before urging the Dayton crowd to vote for Acton, whom he described as “a great public servant.”

“And we will send Sherrod Brown back to the U.S. Senate,” he added.

Last year, Legend went on a rant in which he accused Trump of creating “one of the dark times in American history” — merely because the president had launched his crime crackdown in Washington D.C.

Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.