Watch: Actor Michael Rapaport Celebrates Voting for Republican Bruce Blakeman over ‘Kathy Hijab Hochul’

Actor and comedian Michael Rapaport cast his vote in New York City District 12 on Tuesday and was quick to share his choice of Republican Bruce Blakeman for governor over Kathy “Hijab” Hochul.

He offered a quick character assessment of Hochul in a social media post saying he was rejecting her as “you stink” adding he has never been “more excited” for an election than he is now.

Rapaport, who is Jewish, was an infamous hater of Republicans in general and President Donald Trump in particular before and during his first term.

He then made a frank public admission that he was wrong.

The bombastic podcaster dramatically turned on the Democratic Party after the horrific violence of October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel, conceding he was mistaken about Trump and praising the actions of his second administration

The 56-year-old is now fully behind Republican efforts and has even suggested a run for high office himself.

As Breitbart News reported, last month Rapaport while renewing his call to have socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) removed from office revealed he is pondering a run for the office himself to achieve that goal.

He told Fox News Zohran has been a disaster for New York City.

“Zohran the moron is the most divisive mayor in the history of this city by far,” he said, adding that, “He’s a two-bit con man.”

“His wife is an antisemite. His wife is a racist” as well as ‘a homophobic,’” Rapaport added.

The actor revealed he is “absolutely considering running for mayor” and standing against Mamdani in 2029.

Rapaport insisted he is contemplating the campaign because he deeply cares about New York City and he is disgusted over what Mamdani is doing to the Big Apple.

“I know you guys think I’m playing,” Rapaport exclaimed. “I’m not playing.”