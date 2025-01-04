Michael Rapaport’s Stunning Political U-Turn: 7 Times Actor Torched Democrats, Anti-Israel Leftists

Actor and comedian Michael Rapaport may be a liberal, but he has bucked the leftist trend of turning on Israel and here are seven times he blasted leftists for their attacks on Israel.

Rapaport was infamous for having a raging case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS), but he is also a staunch supporter of Israel and he does not allow his political ideals to prevent him from calling out people on his own side for persecuting Jews. He has been extremely concerned over the growing number of attacks on Jews in the U.S. and across the world in the wake of the Hamas terror attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. And he has spared no personal effort to come to Israel’s support.

Offers Free Flights to Squad Members to the West Bank

In December, Rapaport, who is himself Jewish, took aim at outgoing members of the Democrat “Squad” in D.C. and offered them free plane trips to the West Bank so they can experience the nirvana created by Hamas in Ramallah.

“Since @JamaalBowmanNY @CoriBush are now unemployed & sooooo interested in and fascinated by Gaza, I’m offering to fly them to ISRAEL & have a SUV drop them off in RAMALLAH,” Rapaport wrote on X on on December 13.

“7 Days in Judea Samaria on Me. I will add $150 a day per diem. You guys down?” he added.

Blasts CNN’s Mehdi Hasan

In October, Rapaport took a chunk out of CNN for supporting commentator Mehdi Hasan, who Rapaport called a “race hustling Jew Hater.”

Rapaport’s excoriation of CNN and Hasan came after Hasan had called Republicans “Nazis” and conservative commentator Ryan Gidursky joked in response that he hoped Hasan’s beeper doesn’t go off — the latter being a reference to the beeper bombs that Israel had placed on Hezbollah terrorists that killed and maimed many of them.

After Gidursky’s sarcastic quip against Hasan, CNN rushed out to support Hasan and scold Gidursky. That did not sit well with Rapaport, who blasted Hasan as a “race hustling Jew Hater who says race hustling Anti Jewish shit daily.”

Trashes Rashida Tlaib Over ‘Free Palestine’

In August, Rapaport trashed Michigan Democrat Rashida Tlaib for her constant calls for a “free Palestine.” He said that the real people living under the thumb of Hamas don’t want any “free Palestine” after she posted a series of X messages attacking “Zionists.”

Yes, free Palestine. Free Palestine from Hamas. Free Palestine from terror regimes. Free [bleeped] Palestine from themselves. They’ve had many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many opportunities to be free. And they’ve rejected many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, and every [bleeped] opportunity to be free. So don’t tell me about “Free Palestine.” Don’t tell Jews about “free Palestine.” Don’t tell Israel about “Free Palestine.” Tell Palestinians to free Palestine.

Rips Joe Biden for Not Supporting Israel

In May, Rapaport ripped President Joe Biden for holding back on his support of arms for Israel and even unendorsed Biden for president over the matter.

“I’m officially un-endorsing #JoeBiden I did so much work on behalf of this soft serve ice cream eating MF, I’m done,” he wrote.

Flames Anti-Israel Campus Protesters

A month earlier, Rapaport — who was then still supporting Biden — flamed the left-wing, anti-Israel campus protesters for their hate-filled attacks on Jews and correctly pointed out that their violent protests would help lead to Donald Trump’s victory in the then still coming November elections.

Roasted Hollywood for DEI Push that Excludes Jews

In January, the comedian roasted Hollywood for supporting left-wing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies because they are written to exclude Jews. Rapaport was one of more than 260 Hollywood celebrities and industry figures who signed onto a letter condemning the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for its decision to exclude Jews in its DEI standards for the Oscars.

Slapped Down Calls for Israeli Ceasefire

Finally, he also attacked the left for calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

“Hamas doesn’t give a fuck about anything except for the destruction of Israel and the destruction and death of all Jews,” the actor said in a social media video.

