Actor David Walliams Accused of Grooming Teenage Girls for Sex

British actor and comedian David Walliams has been accused of grooming teenage girls for sex. The TV personality, who denies the accusations, reportedly asked a court to block the allegations from being published, claiming it was “highly likely” he would harm himself.

The former Britain’s Got Talent host is accused by multiple women of abused “his power and position as a celebrity to prey on them for sexual purposes when they were teenagers or young women,” according to a lengthy investigation by the Guardian and ITV News.

The alleged victims say that Walliams groomed fans he met when they were as young as 15 and harassed women in the workplace over a number of years.

Alex, one of multiple women accusing Walliams, told the newspaper that her interactions with the actor were traumatizing and asked that a pseudonym be used to protect her identity.

The alleged victim recalled coming home from school and watching The Simpsons in her bedroom in January 2004, when she was only 15, before the phone suddenly rang.

“Hi, it’s David Walliams. You know, off the telly!” Alex distinctly remembered the then-32-year-old comedian telling her.

By the time she was 17, they were having sex, Alex revealed.

“I think I was groomed, 100 percent,” she said. “We met when I was 15 and he was promising to help me and was a figure of authority and someone that I looked to for guidance and help.”

“He used that power and abused that power the minute he felt he just about could and it was just about safe to,” Alex added.

Like Alex, Lilly Creightmore was a big comedy fan. In July 2003, she attended a filming of Little Britain with her mother and remembers Walliams staring intently at her from the side of the stage.

In the summer of 2007, 15-year-old Jade logged onto MySpace, where her date of birth was listed on her profile. In her inbox was a direct message from Walliams. He asked for her phone number.

The two then began communicating regularly. In August 2007, when Jade was still 15, Walliams arranged to meet her at a cafe in London.

“I was very, very shy, so I was quite quiet,” she told the Guardian. “It was a lot of him sort of asking questions and things — it wasn’t long until he asked me if I’d ever had sex before.”

When they finished their coffees, Walliams kissed the young teen — using his tongue — then invited her back to his five-story townhouse, Jade said, recalling that the drive to his home was nearly silent.

“I think I was still naive to what he wanted to happen,” she added. “I didn’t think he would want sex, especially that quickly.”

At the comedian’s house, Jade said Walliams lifted up her T-shirt, pulled down her bra and sucked her breast, before taking her hand and starting to put it down his pants. Upon noticing he had an erection and she pulled away.

“I wasn’t ready for sex. I didn’t want to do that with him or with anyone,” Jade told the newspaper. “I was very uncomfortable with my own body as well. And I didn’t — I didn’t want to be touched in that way at all. I mean, I was only a 15-year-old.”

Walliams agreed to stop — but Jade said the actor then told her they should wait until she was 16, and keep in touch.

“Looking back, I realize that at times I behaved thoughtlessly towards other people I had casual sexual relationships with,” Walliams wrote in a letter to journalists working on the investigation.

While the investigation noted that most of the women who accused Walliams of misconduct were over the age of 18.

Multiple sources also claimed Walliams engaged in bad behavior at his publisher HarperCollins UK, which dropped him as a client in 2025 after a probe into alleged inappropriate conduct and staff harassment.

Around the office, women began warning each other not to go to Walliams’ house alone, the Guardian reported.

Walliams was also reportedly dropped from Britain’s Got Talent — where he judged from 2012 t0 2022 — with sources claiming he engaged in inappropriate behavior toward women while on set.

Jade, who is now a mother, told the newspaper that she has banned her children from bringing his books home from school.

“I look at my daughter, who’s not far off [from 15] now, and to think of a 36-year-old man being any way like that with her makes me feel sick,” she said. “It angers me that he is still on the TV — he used that fame to get women.”

Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.