Actor Nathaniel Buzolic Claims Former ‘Vampire Diaries’ Co-Star Is Sabotaging His Career for Being Pro-Israel

Actor Nathaniel Buzolic is claiming that one of his former co-stars from The Vampire Diaries and its spin-off The Originals has been getting him banned from fan events and blocking him from getting new work, due to his support for Israel.

“There’s an actor that I worked with who has had me banned from attending fan events if he’s there, quietly,” Buzolic — best known for playing Kol Mikaelson in The Vampire Diaries and The Originals — said in a video posted to his Instagram account.

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“He doesn’t share his solidarity with the Palestinian people on his social media, but that’s probably because he wants to protect his career,” the actor continued.

“He also wanted to stop me from getting work and meeting with fans at fan events, so if you’ve noticed my absence, that’s why,” Buzolic added.

The Vampire Diaries alum further claimed his unnamed co-star is a “coward” because he won’t “publicly share” his “support for the jihadist, camel-abusing, keffiyeh culture of the Arab Palestinians that I’ve been sharing for the last three years.”

“But they want to stop people like me from earning an income and getting work,” Buzolic added.

In the caption of his post, Buzolic wrote, “Telling the truth will always cost you something but at least you will never become a coward. I remember when he didn’t want to do fan events cause he thought he was above that. Can you guess who?”

“Have you talked to lawyers about this?” one fan asked in the comment section of Buzolic’s post, to which the actor replied, “I was tempted. Since it’s cost me a lot of my income, while he never even cared about doing fan events till he had no work.”

Others took to the comment section to speculate that the unnamed co-star is actor Joseph Morgan, who played Klaus Mikaelson on The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, and Legacies.

“It seems to be Joseph Morgan,” one fan wrote.

“Did you do this under the assumption you’d cancel THE JOSEPH MORGAN,” another commented, adding several laughing-crying emojis.

“I LOVE JOSEPH MORGAN,” a third exclaimed.

Others, meanwhile, suggested the alleged tension between Buzolic and Morgan is likely personal, rather than political.

“Why does he blacklist you when other actors in TVD and Legacies have supported Israel?” one fan asked.

“I noticed that basically nobody from the TVD cast follows him here,” another wrote.

“What happened between you and joseph ? pls tell me,” another begged.

Morgan, for his part, has not publicly reacted to Buzolic’s post, and has been private about his opinions on the topic.

Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.