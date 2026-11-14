Crew Member on Hit Netflix Show ‘Dept. Q’ Dies on Set

A crew member on the hit Netflix series Dept. Q reportedly died on the set of the show’s second season in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Thursday.

Netflix’s Dept. Q crew member Philip Ross is believed to have been killed at age 30 in an accident involving a hydraulic lift at FirstStage Studios, according to reports by local outlets.

“FirstStage Studios was devastated to learn of the tragic death of a contractor working for one of our production customers,” a spokesperson for the studio said.

“We understand an investigation is under way so cannot comment further save to offer our condolences to the contractor’s family and colleagues,” the FirstStage Studios spokesperson added.

Emergency services arrived on the scene at around 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, where Ross “was pronounced dead a short time later,” according to Scottish police, who are now investigating the incident.

“We were called to a report of a man seriously injured at an industrial premises in the Bath Road area of Edinburgh,” a Police Scotland spokesperson said. “The death is not being treated as suspicious, however enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

A spokesperson for Left Bank Pictures — the production company behind the crime-thriller series — told TheWrap, “We are deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic death of a member of our Dept. Q crew.”

“Our thoughts are with their family, friends and colleagues at this incredibly difficult time, and we are offering support for those affected,” the spokesperson added.

FirstStage Studios reportedly operates on the site of a former renewable energy company and was first used for Avengers: Infinity War.

It was later converted into a permanent studio in 2020, with the help of Jason Connery, the son of late legendary actor Sean Connery.

Netflix’s Dept. Q — which premiered in May of last year — recently wrapped production on its second season, though the set remained active as the crew finished their work.