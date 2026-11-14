Kelsey Grammer Says He’ll Never Deny His Faith in Jesus Christ

Actor Kelsey Grammer says he will never deny his Christian faith, even if the culture around him becomes more hostile to it.

Grammer discussed his faith in an interview with The Christian Post, reflecting on how faith has shaped America throughout its 250-year history.

“Jesus said, ‘You know, you will suffer so for my sake.’ Okay, bring it on,” Grammer said. “It’s all right. There’s bigger things out there than whether or not our neighbor thinks we’re the best guy in town.”

“We have a lot of things to do, and some of them are just to stand up for Jesus,” he continued. “I don’t go around proselytizing. I don’t spend a lot of time in the sort of fundamentalist lingo of … ‘God bless you,’ ‘Jesus this, Jesus that.’ I don’t tend to traffic in those worlds or travel in those circles that much. But if somebody asks me to deny that I believe in Christ, I’m not going to do it.”

Grammer also expressed confidence that America is undergoing a spiritual revival.

“I think we are in [an awakening],” Grammer said. “I think I can go biblical just a little bit here. The enemy is always at work, but so is God. So is our team, so to speak. I like to think I’m part of that team. The good news is, it’s not going away. We’re not giving up the fight.”

The Emmy Award-winning Frasier star also discussed his love for the Virgin Mary, believing that elements in the culture have sought to tear her down.

“Most people don’t know this in California, but the patron saint of California is Mary, the Virgin Mary,” he said. “There’s definitely an energy that is devoted to tearing down Mary in our culture, and we’re not going to let it happen.”

“We’re always going to fall short, right? Because we’re not perfect. That’s okay,” he added. “We’re going to get concerned about money; we’re going to get concerned about advancement. We’re going to get concerned about perception, how we’re viewed. We’re going to get concerned about what people call us.”