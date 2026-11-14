Watch: Hoobastank Performs Hit Song for Fellow Plane Passengers During Nationwide Flight Grounding

Rock bands Hoobastank, Simple Plan, and The Used entertained their fellow airline passengers on Friday by performing their hit songs during a nationwide grounding of all flights, according to video footage posted to social media.

Passengers sang along as Hoobastank frontman Doug Robb stood in the aisle wearing a hoodie, singing the band’s 2004 single “The Reason” while onlookers filmed the moment.

Watch Below:

“I will never recover from this,” Instagram user Jordan Orion wrote, sharing footage of the impromptu concert.

Watch Below:

The band was traveling on a Southwest Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Orlando, Florida, where they were scheduled to perform at the Vans Warped Tour on Saturday, according to a report by AOL.

“When @hoobastank starts preforming The Reason mid flight,” Instagram user Molly Hammons wrote in the caption of an Instagram post, sharing additional video footage of the moment.

“What just happened on my flight??” Hammons wrote over the video, which the band reposted to their own Instagram Stories.

Watch Below:

Another clip from the grounded flight shows Robb performing Hoobastank’s 2001 song, “Crawling in the Dark.”

Watch Below:

Apparently, Hoobastank wasn’t the only band on the flight, as additional video footage shows rock bands Simple Plan and The Used also standing in the aisles, performing their hit songs for fellow passengers.

“Simple Plan just started playing on my flight????” one Instagram user wrote, sharing a video clip of the band’s lead vocalist Pierre Bouvier strumming a guitar as he sang their 2004 song, “Welcome to My Life.”

Watch Below:

Further video footage shows Bouvier performing Simple Plan’s 2002 hit song, “I’m Just a Kid.”

“When my childhood dream comes true and Simple Plan performs on my Southwest flight to the Vans Warped Tour,” the fan who recorded the footage wrote over the video.

Watch Below:

The Used, meanwhile, was seen on video performing their 2002 hit “The Taste of Ink” for their fellow grounded Southwest passengers.

“So here I am, it’s in my hands, it’s in my head, and I’ll savor every moment of this. So here I am, alive at last, and I’ll savor every moment of this,” The Used frontman Bert McCracken sang, as passengers joined in.

Watch Below:

As Breitbart News reported, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded all U.S. flights on Friday due to “extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety” after an issue with air traffic control centers. Hours later, the FAA lifted the nationwide ground stop.