San Francisco’s Poop Problem Is Worsening

There has been an increase in the number of complaints about feces in the streets of San Francisco lately, according to city data obtained by rental site RentHop.

RentHop found using public data from the city’s website where people can complain to the city about reports of human and animal waste that the city has received more than 25,000 complaints about fecal matter between January and November of this year.

“Its a serious public health concern. Its a public relations concern when you have a city that’s driven by tourism and conventions and visitors from all over the world. Its frankly embarrassing,” one San Francisco resident told KRON.

According to RentHop, the city’s 311 reporting system for human and animal waste complaints received 28,315 complaints about feces in 2018— up 35 percent from 2017.

The complaints include both human and animal feces.

The problem has become so out of hand for the city that in 2018, the city’s Department of Public Works announced that it would be taking care of the situation with a “poop patrol” to clean up the streets of what people had dubbed “San Fransicko.”

The city has also begun to install public toilets at specific locations throughout the city to minimize waste on the streets.