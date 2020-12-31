3.6 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Bay Area Residents

Bay Area residents received a wake-up call early Thursday morning in the form of a 3.6 magnitude earthquake just outside of San Francisco.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake took place around 5:40 a.m. Thursday, ten miles away from San Francisco and about nine miles underground.

Reports of people jolted awake by the earthquake soon surfaced on social media, and more than 3,500 people in the first half-hour who felt tremors reported their experiences to the USGS website.

One person on social media described the quake as a “loud thrust,” adding that “2020 [is] going out with a bang (literally)!!)

Another person tweeted that “there would be an earthquake the morning of the last day of 2020.”

Reports poured in as far north as Santa Rosa and as far south as San Jose, the Mercury News reported.

No injuries or damage to property have been reported.