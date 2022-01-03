United Nations: Climate Change Is ‘Human Caused’ and a ‘Human Crisis’

The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) asserted Sunday climate change is a problem for humans to fix because humans caused it.

Climate change is human caused, a human crisis, and has human consequences, UNHCR stated in a Twitter post.

“The climate emergency is about people. It was created by humans, and it will be the most vulnerable who bear the cost,” the tweet stated, before drawing connections between climate change and migration.

“Displacement is one of its most devastating human consequences,” it added.

Human caused.

Human crisis.

Human consequences. The climate emergency is about people. It was created by humans, and it will be the most vulnerable who bear the cost. Displacement is one of its most devastating human consequences.#TogetherForOurPlanet pic.twitter.com/LcAg37s9Yj — UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) January 2, 2022

In its accompanying meme, UNHCR tied climate change to a number of other seemingly unrelated phenomena, such as an alleged “human rights crisis,” “lost livelihoods,” and “statelessness.”

In a separate tweet Monday, UNHCR went still further, calling bush fires in Mauritania one of the “devastating impacts of the climate crisis.”

