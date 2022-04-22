Radicals Celebrate Earth Day: ‘Maybe Humans Are the Disease’ 

Leftists celebrated Earth Day on Friday by using it as a political wedge to cudgel those whom they oppose into compliance.

Earth Day, first designated as an annual event in 1970, has origins that go back to ancient forms of paganism. For instance, nature worship or “earth religion” includes forms of paganism, such as “animism” (a worldview that all animals and plants have a spirit), “Wicca” (worship of earth mother goddess by magic), and “druidism” (the natural world is synonymous with divinity).

According to Refinery 29, Earth Day is a “sacred holiday” and “a chance for Pagans to show gratitude to nature.” In that sense, “every day is Earth Day,” Pagan author Deborah Blake claimed.

Left-wing political pundits use the sacred holiday to push environmentalism, which is different than conservationism. The radical left has adopted environmentalism as a wedge to promote “climate change,” a political cudgel to orient the American economy away from capitalism.

Earth Day is often spoken about in political terms:

President of Employees International Union, Mary Kay Henry, tweeted “#Earth Day is about environmental justice, racial justice and economic justice.”

#EarthDay is about environmental justice, racial justice and economic justice. We can’t wait any longer. https://t.co/WlwQKKO1Xm #FightForOurFuture — Mary Kay Henry (@MaryKayHenry) April 22, 2022

Candidate for Congress and “LGBTQ ally,” Dr. Steve Woodsmall, shared a photo that suggested “humans are the disease,” while a virus would be the cure.

EVERY DAY SHOULD BE EARTH DAY!!! pic.twitter.com/HiiWXjXTfn — Dr. Steve Woodsmall, Major, USAF-Retired (@SteveWoodsmall) April 22, 2022

Secretary of State Antony Blinken celebrated Earth Day by mentioning his agency’s radical environmental priorities. Blinken also released a Spotify playlist to celebrate Earth Day.

Today is the 52nd #EarthDay. We celebrate the momentum gained this past year in our global commitment to foster a healthier planet, including setting ambitious goals to address the climate crisis, conserve U.S. lands and waters, and end plastic pollution. https://t.co/Sb4RB7eaNz pic.twitter.com/uowIKOjQQb — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) April 22, 2022

MSNBC commentator, Ayman, said he would be “jamming out” to Blinken’s Earth Day playlist.

It’s earth day… and I don’t know about you, but I’ll be jamming out to the US Secretary of State’s Earth Day Playlist today. #savetheplanethttps://t.co/krANQ2cKsV — Ayman (@AymanM) April 22, 2022

Will Hackman, who advocates for “public lands protections,” wrote in the Hill that “Earth Day can serve as a wake-up call for urgent local action.”

My new #EarthDay piece in @thehill! "Just like politics, climate change is local. With climate extremes being felt within our communities and no community fully prepared, this Earth Day can serve as a wake-up call for urgent local action." Read more⬇️https://t.co/Ac33dWJRJy — Will Hackman (@will_hackman) April 21, 2022

Carole Saab, who has a “Strong bias for action,” said she is using Earth Day to “address climate change and create a more sustainable future.”

This Earth Day, I’m taking the time to celebrate the work we’ve already completed and reflect on the work that remains. I’m looking forward to continued collaboration across all orders of government as we work to address climate change and create a more sustainable future. 5/5 — Carole Saab (@carolesaab) April 22, 2022

Hosea Cleveland, who is “Pro-Education” and “Very Afrocentric,” asked what happens when humans leave earth and find gay angels.

So what happens when you get to Heaven and discover there are Gay Angels their?

Happy Earth Day;

Earthlings — Hosea Cleveland (@ClevelandHosea) April 22, 2022

Professor Jorge Wolpert celebrated by tweeting “#NoPlanetB” and “#biodiversity,” which suggests a variety of life in a particular habitat or ecosystem.

Casey Kulla, who is running for Oregon Labor Commissioner, used Earth Day to call on Oregon’s next governor to “Listen to your tribal partners.”

It is Earth Day.

And so I call on Oregon's next Governor and our future Congresspeople to:

1. Listen to your tribal partners.

2. Protect the damn water.

3. Environ protections need to be *just* to be effective. Tag your preferred candidates to show you expect the same! — Casey Kulla (@CaseyKulla) April 22, 2022

Candidate Wade Herring used Earth Day as a political issue and claimed a Republican congressman is a “climate denier.”

Happy Earth Day! Republican Buddy Carter is a climate denier, but the truth is, we need to act now to fight climate change. When elected to Congress, I will fight for climate action now. — Wade Herring For Congress (@wadeherringga1) April 22, 2022

Earth Day polling on Friday revealed that “climate change” is the last priority for Americans and has dropped as an issue that must be dealt with immediately.

