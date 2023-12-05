Wat? John Kerry on Climate Change: ‘Democracy Is Like Sex’

John Kerry is confident the U.S. can be trusted to act on “climate change” no matter who gains the White House at next year’s election because the democratic process “is like sex.”

The U.S.’s word “is 100 percent percent good,” said Kerry, the U.S. special presidential envoy for climate change, as he assured attendees at the COP28 climate meeting in Dubai any Trump presidency “won’t stop global green transition.”

He was speaking at the Bloomberg Green summit, as the outlet reports.

Trump used his first term in office to challenge a range of political and environmental orthodoxies, subsequently pulling the U.S. out of the 2015 Paris Agreement.

He made the latter move as part of a promise he made to voters during the preceding election campaign that catapulted him into office, as Breitbart News reported.

Trump said the withdrawal was in line with his “America First” directive — policies that look out for the American economy, American jobs, and American workers.

He was attacked by opponents outside the party as well as fellow Republicans for the move.

In retrospect, we really dodged a bullet in 2012. https://t.co/gd1vvrUifL — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 1, 2017

“Could he, or someone else who doesn’t want to listen to the science, or doesn’t read about it or care about the facts, have an impact? Yes,” Kerry said.

But they are “not going to stop what is happening” — a global movement toward “a low-carbon or no-carbon economy.”