Report: L.A. County Steps in to Test Soil in Palisades, Eaton Fires

Los Angeles County will test the soil for contaminants after the debris of burned homes and structures is removed, stepping in where federal and state authorities have not, according to a report Wednesday by the Pasadena Star-News.

The Pasadena Star-News reported:

Los Angeles County will lead “comprehensive” testing of soil in the burn areas, responding to concern of many residents about the potential of toxic materials to be embedded in the ground in the wake of the Eaton and Palisades fires, officials said on Wednesday, Feb. 19. As a part of the L.A. County comprehensive post-fire assessment, air, soil and water sampling and monitoring will be done by L.A. County Public Health, the department’s Director Barbara Ferrer said. … Ferrer said the county was working with the state to ensure such confirmatory testing was happening. Public Health was also working on a mode of letting residents know the results of such testing. Ferrer also noted that soil may have been contaminated previous to the fire.

As Breitbart News has reported, local residents who endured the Palisades Fire (Pacific Palisades, Malibu) and the Eaton Fire (Altadena, Pasadena) have been outraged by the refusal of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Army Corps of Engineers, and the State of California to conduct additional soil testing, as has been done for other fires in California and other states.

Residents are concerned about health effects, and the effect on property values over the long term.

