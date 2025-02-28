Stormy Weather for NOAA as Efficiency Cuts Claim Hundreds of Jobs

Hundreds of staffers on probationary status at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) were laid off Thursday as the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) continues to slash the federal workforce.
Overall some 880 workers – including weather forecasters – were let go, CBS reported.
There were about 375 probationary employees in the National Weather Service — where day-to-day forecasting and hazard warning is done.
A NOAA spokesman told CBS the agency would not comment on internal personnel matters.
Prior to Thursday’s cuts, NOAA had about 12,000 staffers across the world, including 6,773 who are scientists and engineers, according to the agency’s website.
“We continue to provide weather information, forecasts and warnings pursuant to our public safety mission,” the NOAA spokesman added.
The firings come amid efforts by Elon Musk and DOGE to shrink a federal workforce that President Donald Trump has called bloated and sloppy.
Thousands of scientists, doctors, administrative employees, grant managers, and more have been affected in the mass firings.
As Breitbart News reported, for decades, like NASA, NOAA has been a leading player in promoting climate alarmism.
As recently as 2018 it was caught red-handed trying adjust the Big Freeze of the winter of 2017/2018 in the U.S. out of existence.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.