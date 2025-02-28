Stormy Weather for NOAA as Efficiency Cuts Claim Hundreds of Jobs

Prior to Thursday’s cuts, NOAA had about 12,000 staffers across the world, including 6,773 who are scientists and engineers, according to the agency’s website.

“We continue to provide weather information, forecasts and warnings pursuant to our public safety mission,” the NOAA spokesman added.

The firings come amid efforts by Elon Musk and DOGE to shrink a federal workforce that President Donald Trump has called bloated and sloppy.

Thousands of scientists, doctors, administrative employees, grant managers, and more have been affected in the mass firings.

As Breitbart News reported, for decades, like NASA, NOAA has been a leading player in promoting climate alarmism.

As recently as 2018 it was caught red-handed trying adjust the Big Freeze of the winter of 2017/2018 in the U.S. out of existence.