GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING*** Horror: Rare Shark Attack in Israel Captured on Video; Diver Missing

A diver is missing and may be dead after a horrific and rare shark attack in Israel that was captured on video by beachgoers on Monday.

The Times of Israel reported:

A diver was missing and feared dead on Monday evening, hours after he was attacked by at least one shark off the coast of Hadera, police and paramedics said. The incident took place near the Orot Rabin power station. … People on the beach filmed the incident on mobile phones. One man could be heard exclaiming, “Wow, wow, he’s with the shark, he’s fighting him,” as the man was seen in the distance. “They’re eating him, eating the man… Can’t see him.” … Dusky and sandbar sharks, which frequent the area during the period between November and May, are not known to attack humans.

Videos circulated on social media of the attack (***GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING***):

The Jerusalem Post noted: “According to the Nature and Parks Authority, the attack occurred in an area where swimming is prohibited.”

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.