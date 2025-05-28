There is no evidence that former President Joe Biden knew of at least eight climate-related executive actions he supposedly signed during office, according to a pro-American energy watchdog group.

Power the Future, a nonprofit organization founded by energy expert Daniel Turner, released a report this week revealing “troubling” implications about several significant actions from the previous administration, especially given the recent reports that most of the official documents Biden signed during his time were via autopen signature.

Back in March, the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project released a review of “every document we could find with Biden’s signature over the course of his presidency,” along with the disturbing conclusion that all of them had the same autopen signature except for the one announcing that he was ending his campaign for reelection:

“Whoever controlled the autopen controlled the presidency,” the Oversight Project wrote in their announcement.

A Power the Future review of eight major executive actions “that fundamentally reshaped American energy policy,” found “no evidence” that the former president ever spoke about any of them — “Not in a press conference. Not in a speech. Not even a video statement.”

According to the nonprofit, Biden never publicly spoke about the following actions that impacted energy and climate policy:

Clean AI Data Centers EO (Jan. 14, 2025): Gave the Departments of Defense and Energy the green light to lease public land for AI data centers, provided they’re powered by “clean energy,” of course. Offshore Drilling Ban (Jan. 6 2025): Pulled over 625 million acres of the Outer Continental Shelf out of future oil and gas leasing. Biden never mentioned it on camera. EO 14143 (Jan. 16 2025): A last-days-of-the-administration decree making AmeriCorps alumni eligible for preferential federal hiring, potentially reshaping the makeup of the federal workforce without public debate and allowing eco-left to insert themselves in the administration. Arctic Drilling Ban (March 13, 2023): Prohibited oil and gas leasing in sensitive areas of the Arctic. Notably timed just after approval of the Willow Project, this was a political fig leaf, not a presidential priority. Defense Production Act Invocation (June 6, 2022): Used Cold War-era emergency powers to push solar panels and heat pumps without a peep from Biden himself. EO 14027 (May 7, 2021): Created a “Climate Change Support Office” buried in bureaucracy, giving climate staffers yet another taxpayer-funded silo of influence. EO 14030 (May 20, 2021): Ordered all federal agencies to assess “climate-related financial risk,” laying the groundwork for ESG-style investing mandates across the government. EO 14057 (Dec. 8, 2021): Committed the entire federal government to net-zero emissions by 2050 and required 100% carbon-free electricity by 2030—one of the most expansive decarbonization orders in history.

“These are not obscure bureaucratic memos; these were foundational shifts in American energy policy, yet not once did Joe Biden speak about them publicly,” Turner told Fox News in an interview published Wednesday.

Upon discovering the lack of proof that Biden even knew about such measures when they were being signed, Power the Future sent letters this week to several agencies, including the Department of Justice (DOJ), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Department of the Interior (DOI), and the Department of Energy (DOE) calling for an investigation.

Letters were also sent to the House and Senate Oversight Committees, Fox News reported.

The letter to House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-KY) states:

In light of the growing evidence that actions purportedly taken by the former president may not have been approved or signed by him, but instead promulgated by a small coterie of advisers in his name without his knowledge or over his signature using an ‘autopen,’ the need for congressional access to information has grown in importance with these revelations.

The letter continues:

Congress deserves to know how or whether these executive actions were authorized, and whether the former President was aware of such orders before they were implemented by the federal bureaucracy. Were these actions taken on behalf of the president and purporting to execute his authority undertaken with the president’s knowledge and approach? It appears incumbent upon Congress to inquire, about all parties involved in these actions, who instructed them to do what, when.

Referring to “Original Sin,” the newly-released book on the cover-up of Biden’s declining mental health over the course of his presidency authored by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson, the letter went on to say that “those claims merely support information that had already emerged.”

The letter also pointed to Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-LA) claim that the former president apparently did not know that he had signed an executive order pausing the export of liquified natural gas (LNG) in an early 2024 meeting.

“During the Biden administration, hundreds of billions of dollars were funneled towards pet green projects, while the American fossil fuels industry was punished, and there is no evidence that Biden ordered it, directed it, or was even aware it was happening in his name,” Turner told Fox News, arguing that the American people “deserve to know” who was really making those decisions “behind closed doors.”

“This autopen scandal is evidence that these green EOs are invalid, and the instigators should be thoroughly investigated by the DOJ for violating the trust of the American people and perpetuating a great fraud on the nation,” the energy expert added.

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.