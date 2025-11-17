70,000 Join Green Protests at U.N. Climate Alarmism Conference COP30

Thousands of leftists from several international organizations on Sunday marched through the streets of the Brazilian city of Belém, Pará, demanding “climate action” as the COP30 climate alarmism conference continues.

Participants at the event – which, according to Brazil’s state-owned outlet Agência Brasil, had some 70,000 attendees – reportedly demanded an end to the use of fossil fuels and that “rich countries” fund a “just transition” green climate project. Participants also used the venue to attack President Donald Trump for his refusal to adhere to the global climate agenda, in addition to a litany of other commonly repeated international leftist demands.

The event was jointly organized by “The People’s Summit” and the COP das Baixadas (“COP of the Lowlands”), two far-left groups holding counter-events parallel to the ongoing COP30 climate alarmism conference, hosted by the Brazilian government in Belém from November 10-21. Last week, the “People’s Summit” held its inauguration and ended its agenda with Saturday’s joint rally.

Throughout the march, participants reportedly carried coffins to hold a symbolic “funeral for fossil fuels,” with different coffins representing oil, gas, and coal. Brazilian Environment Minister Marina Silva and Indigenous Peoples Minister Sônia Guajajara participated in the march, riding atop the rally’s main vehicle.

“After other COPs, where social protests only happened inside official U.N. spaces, in Brazil, in the Global South, in a consolidated democracy, we can take to the streets. COP30 allows the peripheries, the waters, the cities, the fields, and the forests to come together,” Silva said. “Places that face climate change. Despite our challenges and contradictions, we have to map out the path to a just transition and end our dependence on fossil fuels.”

Lawmakers from the Socialism and Liberty Party also reportedly joined the leftist march. UOL reported that some of the participants fell ill due to the hot 89.6-degree weather in Belém on Sunday. Brazil, a country located in the Southern Hemisphere, is presently going through the second half of spring.

“We want to express all the demands that have arisen during the People’s Summit. We want to denounce false solutions to climate change, such as forest financing funds,” Eduardo Giesen, a representative of a participating leftist group, said. “We ask that oil not be exploited in the Amazon and that fossil fuels not be proliferated throughout the world.”

The Brazilian outlet Poder 360 reported that some of the participants chanted slogans against President Trump, branding him the “Orange Plague” in criticism of Trump pushing against the U.N.’s climate agenda and for other policies implemented by his administration since the start of Trump’s second term in January.

Other participants, Poder 360 further detailed, also chanted “free Palestine” and carried Palestinian flags throughout the rally. Another group expressed opposition to prospective amnesty for the men and women convicted for their participation in the January 8, 2023, riots. Brazil’s Landless Rural Workers’ Movement (MST), another of the participating leftist groups, issued calls for land reforms in the South American nation.

Greenpeace, one of the groups that participated in the “People’s Summit,” informed in a statement that it also had a presence in the Saturday rally.

“Activists carried messages demanding respect for the Amazon and to make polluters pay using a giant climate polluters bill showing projected loss and damage attributed to top oil and gas corporations,” Greenpeace said.

The Spanish news agency EFE reported that the People’s Summit, one of the march’s organizing parties, will deliver a letter to Brazil’s COP30 President André Corrêa do Lago with several demands, including the “recognition of Indigenous ancestral knowledge on climate issues and the mitigation of greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming.”

