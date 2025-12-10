Nolte: Mark Zuckerberg’s $300M Yacht Proves He’s Not Worried About Climate Doom

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been one of the primary pushers of Climate Change extremism and alarmism, something his new $300 million yacht proves he can’t be all that worried about.

Remember when Climate Change believers Barry Obama, Bill Gates, and CNN spent millions to move right to the edge of the very same ocean they claim will rise and destroy everything along the coasts? This is pretty much the same thing.

If you truly believe Climate Change is real and the oceans will rise, you don’t move to the coast, right?

If you truly believe Climate Change is real and an existential threat to the continuation of the human race, you don’t do the following…

Zuckerberg’s mega-yacht is called Launchpad and “runs on four diesel engines that use about 291 gallons of fuel every hour, which allegedly emits 40 tons of CO₂ over that same period of time,” reports the Daily Mail.

That’s not all. Zuckerberg has a 220-foot, $30 million support ship travel everywhere with his yacht, a ship that can “carry smaller boats, a miniature submarine for exploration, and even a helicopter.”

“In just nine months between 2024 and this year, the $300 million super yacht burned more than 528,000 gallons of diesel fuel before docking in France,” adds the report. Here’s the kicker: “That usage amounted to more than 5,300 tons of carbon emissions being released by the one ship alone, the same as nearly 400 US households over one year.”

Zuckerberg ripped President Trump for pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord, saying this: “Stopping climate change is something we can only do as a global community, and we have to act together before it’s too late.”

Oh, really?

These Climate Fascists are bullying us and pushing legislation to force us into smaller homes, electric cars, dishwashers that don’t wash dishes, low-flow showers, giving up meat, and surrendering our gas grills, when all of their personal lifestyle decisions are something worse than hypocritical — those decisions prove they do not believe Climate Change is a real threat because people who believe Climate Change is a real threat do not 1) purchase $300 million yachts that release an untold amount of carbon in their manufacturing, and 2) burn 528,000 gallons of diesel fuel just to putter around on the water.

By my count, climate alarmists are 0-54 with their doomsday predictions. I’m sorry, but no rational person would believe prediction number 55. To me, this is like a gang of Experts knocking on your door and telling you your house will be hit by a meteor next week. So you move. Then the meteor doesn’t hit. Then the same Experts knock on the door of your new house and once again tell you a meteor will destroy your new house. So you move again. And again, no meteor. Then the Experts knock on the door of house number three and…

You see what I’m getting at here?

Only an idiot would do this 55 times.

For good or bad, people who truly believe in something behave like they believe in something. They don’t move to the coast, burn diesel fuel, let their mask slip below their nose, hire armed security as they oppose guns, tear up miles and miles of rain forest, or build walls around their church and private compounds.

Imagine the horrors Zuckerberg is committing against Mother Earth to build this massive estate, complete with an underground bunker, in Hawaii. I’m not claiming that someone with his high profile and wealth doesn’t require additional security. But there’s just his wife and three kids. They don’t need all that room or a $300 million yacht.

This two-tiered society is what people like Zuckerberg desire — you and I eat bugs in an urban high-rise as they sail around in their yachts before heading home to their super-compounds and underground bunkers. That desire is not based on science. It’s based on a naked and bloodthirsty desire for status and power.

John Nolte’ s first and last novel Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.