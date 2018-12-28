The Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Jewish human rights organisation that researches the Holocaust and contemporary anti-Semitism, has named Jeremy Corbyn for his handling of anti-Semitism in the UK Labour Party in their annual list of top-ten worst incidents.

Repeating comments by British Jews that the potential for a Jeremy Corbyn led left-wing government in the United Kingdom is an “existential threat to Jews”, the Simon Wiesenthal Center puts Corbyn’s handling of the massive controversy over anti-Jewish sentiment in his party in fourth place in the list of the ten worst anti-Semitic incidents worldwide in 2018.

The top position for the longtime opponent of Israel put the possible future prime minister behind only the Pittsburgh Synagogue shooting, the hate-filled outbursts of Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, and swastika graffiti on U.S. university campuses for worst anti-Semitic incidents 2018.

Accusing the rising tide of anti-Semitic incidents in the Labour Party of “injecting the world’s oldest hatred into the mainstream of society”, the document said, “Party leader Jeremy Corbyn stands directly responsible”.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center also highlighted Corbyn’s association with Middle Eastern terror organisations and anti-Israel hate groups, including the radical Jewish group “Jewdas” which called Israel “a steaming pile of sewage, which needs to be properly disposed of.”

Breitbart News has reported at length on the developing anti-Semitism scandal rocking the official opposition party of British politics, and which was the party of government between 1997 and 2010. Some of the more remarkable incidents include historic footage of Mr Corbyn comparing Israel to WW2 Nazi occupation and a senior party member blaming Jewish “Trump fanatics” for making up anti-Semitism claims.

The concern over the attitude towards the Jewish community that has been allowed to grow within the Labour Party is now so pronounced that near four-in-ten British Jews would “seriously consider” leaving the country if he became prime minister.

Over 85 per cent of British Jews believe Mr Corbyn is an anti-Semite, and 39 per cent of the broader population polled think he is an anti-Semite.

Within Labour itself, former cabinet minister Dame Margaret Hodge has accused senior party leaders of having a “hatred” for jews, and veteran Member of Parliament Frank Field has resigned from the party and now sits in Parliament as an independent.

Explaining why he could no longer sit as a Labour politician under Corbyn in a letter which also alleged serious bullying tactics within the party, Mr Field wrote: “It saddens me to say that we are increasingly seen as a racist party… Britain fought the Second World War to banish these [anti-Semitic] views from our politics, but that superhuman effort and success is now under huge and sustained internal attack.”

