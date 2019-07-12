Tommy Robinson has reportedly been transferred to Belmarsh prison, a maximum security facility in south London once described in Britain’s mainstream media as “a jihadi training camp”.

Tommy Robinson was re-sentenced to nine months in prison this week for non-violent contempt of court offences — after an earlier ten-month sentence passed within hours of his initial arrest was quashed — of which he should have to serve around two-and-a-half months before becoming eligible for automatic release on licence.

In 2016, a former Muslim inmate of Belmarsh told the London Evening Standard that “There were so many would-be jihadists in there I felt like an intruder at a jihadi training camp.”

Terrorists were said to be “very popular and had enormous influence… treated like celebrities by the other inmates,” and non-Muslims accused of insulting Islam at risk of having their cells broken into and being subject to serious assaults.

The whistleblower said he “watched how prison officers seemingly took no action, leaving new inmates like myself with the impression that the real people in charge were not the warders, but a terrifying group of radical Islamists known as ‘the Brothers’ or ‘the Akhi’, which is Arabic for brother. ”

The previous year, it was reported that Belmarsh was one of several prisons where radical Muslims were said to be forcing non-Muslims to either convert to Islam or pay a so-called “jizya” — a tax levied on non-Muslims in Islamic states under sharia law.

Speaking to BlazeTV ahead of his sentencing, Robinson said: “I genuinely, hand on heart, I believe I’ll be killed in this prison sentence.”

