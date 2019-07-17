LONDON (AP) – More than 60 Labour Party members of Britain’s House of Lords have taken out a newspaper advertisement accusing leader Jeremy Corbyn of overseeing a “toxic culture” by allowing anti-Semitism to fester in the party.

The full-page ad in Wednesday’s Guardian newspaper accuses Corbyn of “allowing anti-Semitism to grow in our party and presiding over the most shaming period in Labour’s history.” It says he has “failed the test of leadership.”

Simply extraordinary: Labour Lords have taken out this massive ad in the Guardian attacking Jeremy Corbyn over #antisemitism crisis. pic.twitter.com/zOXa1Tc2oT — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) July 17, 2019

Signatories include Peter Hain, John Reid and Peter Mandelson – all ministers in previous Labour governments – along with public figures including broadcaster Joan Bakewell and scientist Robert Winston.

Labour has been riven by allegations that it is hostile toward Jews since left-winger Corbyn, a longtime supporter of the Palestinians, became leader in 2015.

He denies the party is anti-Semitic.