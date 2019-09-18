A carabinieri officer was stabbed in the throat by a migrant in Milan’s central railway station as he yelled “Allah hu Akbar!”.

The incident took place in front of the main railway station in the Piazzale Duca D’Aosta, which is in an area with a high population of illegal immigrants, and saw the Yemeni migrant attacker use a pair of scissors to stab the officer in the throat, Il Giornale reports.

The local press claimed that the man had already been accused of uttering threats towards police and resisting arrest, and that investigators were trying to determine a motive for the attack. The migrant is being held under counter-terror laws.

Subsequent reports in the national press have revealed the alleged attacker had already been expelled from Germany where his application for asylum ahd been denied, and that he had “Islamist sympathies”.

Silvia Sardone, an MEP and member of populist Senator Matteo Salvini’s League, commented on the attack stating: “For a long time I have been denouncing the degradation, insecurity, and criminality that have taken over in Piazza Duca d’Aosta, but the Municipality always pretends not to hear and here are the results.”

“How can they not notice that this area is completely out of control? Must someone be killed before they wake up?” she added.

‘Allahu Akbar’ Police Attack Migrant Already Had Two Deportation Notices, Previously Attacked Officer https://t.co/XOEuNe82C9 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) April 24, 2019

Alessandro Morelli, another member of the League, labelled such attacks “the order of the day”, stating examples of other recent attacks in the area saying: “In March, a Libyan stabbed at passers-by in the gallery, only in July there was carabinieri wounded during a brawl between foreigners.”

Illegal migrants have been a problem in Milan for years, with reports from 2016 claiming that the city had faced an “invasion” of illegals after northern European countries sealed their borders following the height of the 2015 migrant crisis.

The attack also comes just over two years since a half-Tunisian man stabbed a police officer inside the Milan train station and while many in the Italian media suspected he had been a follower of radical Islam, authorities ruled out a terror motive.