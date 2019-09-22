Labour Shadow Secretary of State for Women and Equalities Dawn Butler has said British businesses “must” pay reparations, and linked U.S. President Donald Trump to former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke — apparently forgetting that he endorsed her own party leader.

Delivering a foul-mouthed speech to a fractious party conference in which she advised members to “get our s**t together”, the Brent Central MP hailed the publicly-funded University of Glasgow’s decision to lavish tens of millions of pounds on a Glasgow-Caribbean Centre for Development Research — which will focus on “raising awareness” of various slavery-related grievance narratives — as a form of “restorative justice”.

“Where there is a will, there is a way, conference,” Butler declared.

“We’ve already seen the University of Glasgow make available £20 million in reparations — other banks and busineses must follow,” she added, announcing that her party would begin the process so-called “consultation hubs” in the cities of Liverpool, Bristol, Glasgow, and the capital of London.

David Lammy Hails Song Lyrics Describing White 'Shame' 'Evil Ancestry' https://t.co/SGXHTpaG3g — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) September 15, 2019

“Why is this such a priority, some of you may ask? Well, because for the first time in our country’s history, we have a Prime Minister who the far-right regard as their leader,” Butler claimed of Tory leader Boris Johnson, a broadly liberal politician who backs amnesty for illegal immigrants.

“Boris’s close friend Donald Trump’s campaign, was supported by the Ku Klux Klan and its former Wizard,” she added, referring to prominent white nationalist David Duke.

“They may not wear pointy white hats anymore, but they are stull amongst us,” she claimed.

She neglected to mention, however, that Duke Duke heaped praise on her own party leader Jeremy Corbyn, a far-leftist hostile to the State of Israel who has described Hamas and Hezbollah as his “friends”.

“Corbyn was elected [as Labour leader] despite a massive smear campaign by Britain’s Zio-establishment over his association with anti-Zionist activists,” Duke gushed in 2015.

“It’s a really good kind of evolutionary thing… people are beginning to recognise Zionist power and ultimately the Jewish establishment power in Britain and in the Western world.”

Labour Racism: Police Decline to Investigate Party Charging White People Extra to Attend Corbyn Rally https://t.co/Ov6eVZaW6l — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 22, 2018

On the subject of reparations, British taxpayers only finished paying off the massive debts which the country took on to free all the slaves in the British Empire in the 1800s in 2015.

Britain’s Royal Navy also put down the West African slave trade internationally, at significant cost in money and lives, through the activities of its famous West Africa Squadron, as well as the much longer established North African slave trade which targeted European Christians — including Britons — and the Arab-led East African slave trade.

Large sums of money from Britain’s exorbitant foreign aid budget are also transferred to Carribean countries which were formerly home to British slave plantations each year, as well as African countries — a somewhat more dubious policy from the point of slavery justice, considering their inhabitants are often the descendants of the African slavers who were the original “owners” of an estimated 90 per cent of the men and women who ended up being taken to the New World.

"In the early 17th century, at the height of the Barbary pirates, the population of the port of Algiers consisted of around 250,000 free Muslims who were looked after and served by 100,000 white Christian slaves," writes @DalrympleWillhttps://t.co/mFnjVPBsSH — Spectator USA (@SpectatorUSA) September 5, 2019

Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBMontgomery