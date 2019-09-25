Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed what he called the “paralysed parliament” Wednesday evening, excoriating the members for not keeping their promise to the British people on delivering the outcome of the Brexit referendum while refusing to accept a general election to put the decision on how to proceed next to the public.

Members of the House of Commons were challenged to bring the government down if they disagreed with its determination to deliver Brexit as promised Wednesday night, with the PM — freshly returned from the United Nations in New York after the UK Supreme Court ruled against his government — saying that such a vote could be brought as soon as tomorrow, Thursday.

Sky News reported Downing Street sources even as the Prime Minister spoke that if the opposition declined to bring the government down — as it could easily do if it chose to — then the government would assume Parliament had faith in the government’s plan to leave the European Union “do or die” at the end of October and push on in that direction. Extraordinarily, it also reported the Prime Minister would not rule out a second prorogation if necessary.

In the chamber, the Prime Minister repeatedly challenged the opposition to go to the country at large, and to test their respective positions in the court of public opinion, calling out “come on!” at members as they jeered in response.

Laying the blame for the United Kingdom having not left the European Union yet solely at the feet of the anti-Brexit majority in Parliament, Mr Johnson said: “three years ago more people voted to leave the European Union than had ever voted for any party or proposition in our nation’s history. Politicians of all parties promised they would honour the result. Sadly, many have since done all they could to abandon those promises and to overturn that democratic vote… The truth is the majority opposite are not opposed to no deal, they don’t want Brexit to happen at all.”

Following comments by his colleague the Attorney General earlier in the day that politicians who had rejected a general election to clear out the parliamentary blockage preventing any progress on the matter of Brexit were “cowardly” and members of a “dead Parliament”, the Prime Minister said anti-Brexiteers had “turned tail and fled” from the British people.

He said: “It is not just that this parliament is gridlocked, paralysed, and refusing to deliver on the priorities of the people. It is not just unable to move forward, it is worse than that. Out of sheer selfishness and political cowardice, members opposite are unwilling to move aside and give the people a say. They see MPs demanding that the people should be given a say one week and then running away from an election that would provide the people with a say the next.

“…[is Jeremy Corbyn] going to dodge a vote of no confidence in me as Prime Minister, in order to escape the verdict of the voters?… Will they have the courage to act or will they refuse to take responsibility and dither and delay. Why wouldn’t they, what are they afraid of?”

Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn dismissed the Prime Minister’s speech as “ten minutes of bluster” and called on him to resign.

The Prime Minister has already given the house two opportunities to approve a general election, both of which it has rejected — a first in British political history, where it is generally assumed the opposition would always wish to fight a general election to replace the government with themselves.

Read: The Prime Minister’s address to the House of Commons: