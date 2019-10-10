“Chris Packham’s joy as…”

Was there ever a phrase in the English language more indicative of the fact that whatever follows is certainly going to be a very bad thing rather than a very good thing?

And so it is with this story.

Packham, the joyless, dead-eyed, animal rights campaigner is happy because a 200-year old hunt, the Atherstone Hunt, has been bullied into extinction after six years of confrontations with hunt saboteurs.

I’m aware, of course, that some of you don’t like fox-hunting.

But there’s a difference between being disapproving of or being squeamish about field sports — and gloating when the anti-countryside life fascist equivalent of Antifa uses thuggery and bullying and disruption to close those activities down.

One of the glories of having been born British is – or used to be – that we live in a free country, where we tolerate one another’s eccentricities whether they involve Morris dancing, wife-swapping, football or riding to hounds.

BBC-licensed puritans like Packham are killing this.

I am very sorry to see the Atherstone Hunt go. Sorry, too, that I never went out with them, because they’re only just up the road from where I live.

Britain is being ruined, bit by bit, and at an accelerating rate by politically correct ideologues and SJW boot boys while a complacent mainstream media looks on nervously, afraid to take a stand in case the snowflakes among its readership disapprove.