A schism erupted within the LGBT community in the UK over the issues of transgenderism, leading to the creation of a new group called the ‘LGB Alliance’. Critics have slammed the new group as ‘Transphobic’.

Leading supporters of Stonewall, a UK based LGBT rights organisation, have left the group, claiming that Stonewall has prioritised transgender issues over the rights of lesbian and gay people, reports The Telegraph.

The new group comprised of “influential lesbians, gay men and bisexuals”, dubbed the LGB Alliance, met earlier this week in Central London to “counteract the confusion between sex and gender which is now widespread in the public sector and elsewhere”.

Simon Fanshawe, a founding member of Stonewall, was among the speakers at the event. In a letter to The Times last month, Fanshawe highlighted how Stonewall’s policies have negatively impacted primary school children.

He wrote: “The most worrying aspect of this is that all primary-school children are now challenged to review their ‘gender identity’ and decide that they may be the opposite sex if they do not embrace outdated gender stereotypes.”

The primary victims of the transgender ideology are teens — including some who would otherwise mature into lesbian women or gay men. But there is no media focus b/c feminists & progressives want more TGs & the L&G groups are steered by transgender donors. https://t.co/bD7c8UNSZe — Neil Munro (@NeilMunroDC) September 23, 2019

Bev Jackson, a co-founder of the Gay Liberation Front, highlighted one of the ways in which trans-politics have negatively impacted young lesbians, saying that “young lesbians, in particular, are suffering; experiencing huge social pressure to transition to male if they do not conform to traditional gender stereotypes”.

A petition with nearly 10,000 signatures detailed the ways in which they believe Stonewall is failing, claiming that:

By uncritically adopting a form of transgender politics which undermines the sex-based rights of women and the concept of homosexuality itself

By refusing to recognise the diversity of viewpoints on these issues, including among LGBT people.

By seeking to prevent public debate of these issues by branding as transphobic anyone who questions Stonewall’s current trans policies.

Critics on Twitter were quick to condemn the LGB Alliance, claiming that the group is ‘transphobic’ and that it is in league with the religious right.

One user wrote: “The #LGBAlliance is a bunch of straight, cis-gendered Christians and idiots stupid enough to fall for their shit running a psyop trying to divide trans people so they can legislate against them and pave the way for them to legislate against the three letters they claim to represent.”

Recognizing @AllianceLGB as the hate organization that they are. Imagine setting up a queer alliance group against trans people, the very people who started Stonewall and the gay liberation movement… You lot are an embarrassment to our community. Tragic. #LGBAlliance — ＭＵＮＲＯＥ 🌹🌹 (@MunroeBergdorf) October 24, 2019

The #LGBalliance is an anti trans hate group. They want trans people including my daughter to disclose their trans status. What's their endgame? Passbooks? Genital inspections? Chromosome checks? You want her to wear a badge or get a tattoo so you know she's the scary trans kid? pic.twitter.com/qiE3fkwDyl — Growing-up-trans 🏽‍♂️ (@DadTrans) October 23, 2019

Others tweeted that the “#LGBAlliance is a hate group. Pass it on.”

Kate Harris, a former volunteer fundraiser for Stonewall, speaking to The Telegraph said: “We welcome the support of anyone — gay, straight or trans — as long as they support our commitment to freedom of speech and biological definitions of sex. So we are a very broad and accepting group. We will be called transphobic, but we’re not.”