General Election 2019: Parliament Approves Snap Vote on Fourth Attempt

Britain’s members of Parliament have voted for the nation to have a snap general election, its third in less than five years, on December 12th.

The vote on Tuesday night was the fourth opportunity put before Parliament to approve a snap election, but others had been defeated or withdrawn amid refusals to face the electorate by the opposition and wrecking amendments.

After the government won a vote to have the election on December 12th, not the 9th as preferred by the opposition, MPs voted 438-20 in favour of having a general election.

The bill will now go to the House of Lords, the revising chamber, where it will be reviewed before becoming law, firing the starting gun on the winter 2019 general election campaign.

Assuming there are no further roadblocks preventing the bill from passing, Britain will have its first December general election since 1923. The winter is generally avoided for elections as bad weather can discourage voters from going to the polls, and makes the business of campaigning — which often involves sustained periods outside, knocking on doors canvassing.

In earlier developments:

Members voted on a date:

Opposition parties including Labour and the Liberal Democrats had called for the election, should it take place, to take place on December 9th rather than the 12th as proposed by the government. As Breitbart London reported earlier in the day, this was for a number of reasons including, it is claimed, to help the turnout of students in university towns on election day.

Because the election is so close to Christmas, it was thought the commencement of the seasonal holiday for students would mean many students would have already gone home, and consequently might be less likely to vote.

As it happened, Parliament voted against the date change 315 to 295 — a rare victory for the government.

Ten Tory rebels reinstated

An early attempt at a show of strength from Prime Minister Boris Johnson was to expel 21 members of parliament from the party who had voted against the government on key Brexit votes. This move was bitterly criticised in the mainstream media as it saw some favourite figures including the bitterly anti-Brexit campaigners Ken Clarke and Philip Hammond.

Now ten of those expelled have had the Tory whip restored, with Alistair Burt, Caroline Nokes, Greg Clark, Sir Nicholas Soames, Ed Vaizey, Margot James, Richard Benyon, Stephen Hammond, Steve Brine, and Richard Harrington. Why these members, in particular, have been welcomed back and not others is not presently clear

Richard Benyon, for instance, has already confirmed he will not be contesting the next election. On the other hand, Amber Rudd has subsequently voted with the government but has not been welcomed back yet.

This story is developing and more follows