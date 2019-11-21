France: Afghan Migrant Faces Trial for Sexually Abusing Five-Year-Old

An adult Afghan migrant is facing trial for sexual abuse of a child after a five-year-old girl claimed that he lured her into his bed and touched her inappropriately.

The incident occurred in April of last year when both the child and her mother slept at an apartment in the commune of Avranches in Normandy, where two Afghan nationals and a Sudanese migrant were also living at the time, La Manche Libre reports.

At around four o’clock in the morning of April 29th, the mother, who slept on the floor of the apartment with her daughter, was woken up by the Afghan migrant’s voice and soon came to the realisation that her five-year-old was in bed with him.

The young girl claimed that the Afghan had tried to make her touch his genitals and the mother soon told the incident to neighbours who proceeded to contact French gendarmerie.

The five-year-old told investigators that the Afghan had put his hand in her underwear and asked her to touch his “hard sausage”. The Afghan denied the claims, saying that the young girl had been the one who initiated the sexual contact with him.

The prosecutor in the case has called for a two-year sentence in the case and a judgement is expected on the 27th of November.

The trend of asylum seekers sexually preying on young children has been seen in many countries since the height of the migrant crisis in 2015.

In Sweden, a migrant claiming to be 17 was accused of sexually abusing a young girl in June and said he did not think he had done anything wrong as no one in Sweden had taught him the country’s laws and societal norms.

In Finland, many were outraged in January after the city of Oulu was rocked by a child sex abuse scandal involving foreign adult men who allegedly sexually abused girls between the ages of 10 and 15.

