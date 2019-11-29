Four in Court After Shooting, Machete Attack in ‘Gun-Free’ UK

Four men appeared in a UK court this week, charged for their alleged roles in a series of gun and machete attacks in Manchester.

Four men Mark Fellows, Aaron Parkin​​, Liam Gee, and Warren Barnes, have been charged in connection with attacks in February and March 2015 in Greater Manchester.

The first attack took place on February 18, 2015, when gunshots were fired at a car with three people inside of it. One man, Abdul Rahman Khan, was injured during the shooting, before fleeing the scene, later being hospitalised, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The second incident happened on March 21, 2015, when Aaron Williams was brutally attacked with a machete, leaving him critically injured.

All four defendants have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, arrested after a “long-running investigation” looking into violence in Greater Manchester, police told the BBC.

On Friday of last week, police were assaulted at a cinema in Birmingham, England after over 100 teenage thugs, armed with machetes, stormed a screening of the BBC backed gangster film, Blue Story.

“This is the most horrifying thing I’ve been involved in. I’m scared and I’m 45. [There were] little girls dressed in Frozen dresses crying and screaming. Appalling behaviour all over a gangster film set in London,” one witness said.

The gangster film was pulled from cinemas throughout the nation amidst fears of copycat violence.

Last year Breitbart News reported that machete attacks had increased by nearly 500 per cent over the prior three years, with most attacks occurring in the capital city of London, where fatal teen stabbings have reached a decade high.

The United Kingdom, which has strict gun-control laws has seen a surge of knife crime, particularly in London. Machetes, designed for cutting through the undergrowth in rainforests, has increasingly become a weapon of choice for violent criminals across the country.

