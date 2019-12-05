Teachers did nothing while a girl was “passed around like meat” from the age of 12 by an alleged “Asian” grooming gang in Telford, a court has heard.

“I lost count of how many men I was forced to have sex with,” the unnamed victim said of her alleged abuse at the hands of a so-called grooming gang, which according to prosecutors took place in the early 2000s.

Birmingham Crown Court heard she was “repeatedly raped on a dirty mattress above a takeaway and forced to perform sex acts in a churchyard”, according to a BBC court report.

She said she was sold to so many men over two years of “hell” that she “lost count” of them.

She also said she was “called names” by school bullies who would mime “actions, with their hand, hand by their mouth” to simulate sex act acts after the abuse became known — but that her school did not intervene despite being aware of the problem.

“Teachers heard people saying these things and not one teacher pulled me to the side and asked me if things were all right,” she said.

Accused ringleader Tanveer Ahmed is not standing trial for the alleged abuse because he has been deported to Pakitan for “unrelated offences”, jurors heard, but five other men — who all deny guilt — are being prosecuted.

33-year-old Mohammed Ali Sultan, formerly of Telford, is accused of one count of rape and four counts of indecent assault. He has previously been convicted of “similar offences against young girls”.

35-year-old Nazam Akhtar, of Victoria Avenue, Wellington, is accused of raping the alleged victim in a lane while he was with Mohammed Ali Sultan and another defendant, Amjad Hussain, and to have “urinated on her in an act of humiliation”, according to the BBC.

38-year-old Amjad Hussain, of Acacia Drive, Leegomery, mentioned above, is accused of having forced the alleged victim to perform oral sex in a churchyard on two separate occasions.

35-year-old Shafiq Younas, of Regent Street, Wellington, is accused of forcing the alleged victim to perform oral sex at the same location.

37-year-old Mohammad Rizwan, of Mafeking Road, Telford, is accused of two counts of indecent assault.

The trial continues.

Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBMontgomery