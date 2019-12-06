Afghan migrant Ayub Miakhel has been found guilty of sexually abusing a five-year-old girl in the French commune of Avranches but was sentenced to just two years in prison.

The 27-year-old had initially denied the sexual assault, which took place during the night of April 28th, 2018, but the evidence presented to the Coutances correctional court confirmed the prosecution’s accusations of sexual assault and a judge found him guilty of the charge, La Manche Libre reports.

The incident took place at a home where the Afghan, along with several other migrants, was living at the time. The child’s mother had been sleeping on the floor of the apartment when she found the five-year-old in bed with the Afghan migrant.

The young girl told her mother that the 27-year-old had touched her inappropriately, which led to the mother telling neighbours about the incident, who then contacted the local police.

According to investigators, the victim told them the Afghan had asked her to touch his “hard sausage” during the incident.

The case comes only months after a Nigerian migrant was arrested in the Italian city of Parma for allegedly abusing an eight-year-old girl.

Investigators stated that the 37-year-old Nigerian had lured the young girl into the bathroom of his shop where he proceeded to sexually abuse her on at least three separate occasions.

In October in Sweden, a migrant in his twenties was sentenced to just three years in prison for raping an 11-year-old girl several times, getting her pregnant twice.

While the man, whose nationality was not specified, will be deported after his sentence, he will be allowed back into Sweden after 10 years.

