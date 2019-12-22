A 16-year-old illegal Moroccan migrant who was arrested at Orly airport in the cockpit of an aeroplane by police as he was on LSD and claiming he wanted to fly the plane to Morocco now faces trial.

The Moroccan teen was arrested in June of this year after being found in the cockpit of an Airbus A321 belonging to the airline Vueling while high on LSD and now faces trial for attempting to steal the aircraft, Le Parisien reports.

It is unknown how the teen was able to get into the secure area of the airport but he is said to have used a mobile staircase to reach the door of the parked Airbus after failing to enter another aircraft.

After entering the plane, he managed to gain access tot he cockpit where he sat down and started tampering with the aircraft controls.

A maintenance technician outside the aircraft then noticed a light was on, indicating someone present in the cockpit, found the teen and called the police who later arrested the migrant who, in turn, fought with them during the arrest.

The teen allegedly arrived in France when he was just 14-years-old and lived on the streets of Paris for several months.

According to Le Parisien, the teen’s mental state has deteriorated since his arrest, with his lawyer Marie Dieudonné de Carfort claiming he stays naked in his cell other than a blanket, goes to the toilet on the floor and paints the walls of the cell with his own faeces. The migrant has also masturbated in front of police.

Ms Dieudonné de Carfort argued that her client was in danger in prison due to his mental state, but a psychiatric nurse has deemed the 16-year-old as fit to be kept in police custody.

Moroccan migrants living on the streets of Paris and committing various crimes have been a major issue for French police, who joined forces with their Moroccan counterparts last year to tackle the issue.

