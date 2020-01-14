In just four days, 22 boats containing around 1,500 migrants have launched from the Libyan mainland toward Italy, as the leftist coalition increases the daily allowance for them.

The figures come from the NGO group Alarmphone who monitor migrant distress calls in the Mediterranean. Alarmphone reported that of the 1,500 migrants, 237 of them have been picked up by NGO vessels belonging to the migrant transport NGOs Sea-Watch and Open Arms.

Another 97 have reached Italy alone, according to Il Giornale.

Alarmphone has warned that due to the escalating tensions in Libya they expect more migrants will attempt to leave the country, echoing statements from UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) mission head Jean-Paul Cavalieri that there were over 200,000 internally displaced persons as a result of the conflict there.

Some have estimated the true number of migrants in Libya wanting to come to Europe to be anywhere from 500,000 to 800,000 people.

UN Refugee Mission Head Warns of Growing Displacement of People in Libya https://t.co/bL0zUhxRt1 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 12, 2020

The NGO also congratulated the migrant rescue vessels operating off the Libyan coast, stating: “In addition to creating a safe path and saving hundreds of refugees, NGOs play a crucial role in monitoring the Mediterranean to monitor deterrence efforts against migrants by authorities and mass violations of human rights on the maritime border.”

Italy’s leftist coalition government of the Five Star Movement (M5S) and the Democratic Party (PD), who have re-opened Italy’s ports to migrant transport NGOs, have continued to undo the security decrees enacted by populist former Interior Minister Matteo Salvini when his League (Lega) party was in coaltion with the Five Stars.

The new coalition has increased the daily allowance for migrants, while under Salvini the amount had been slashed to 21-25 euros per day.

Salvini’s cuts to the migrant daily allowance were slammed by pro-migration NGOs, who complained that they would see reduced profits due to the policy.

Salvini replied to their concerns in March of last year stating: “Who saw immigration as a trough is, from today, on a diet.”

Pro-Migrant Groups Complain of ‘Lack of Profit’ After Salvini Cuts https://t.co/vi60SSqtQq — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 8, 2019