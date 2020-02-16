Around 40 Per Cent of Criminals in Paris Area Are Foreigners

Police and crime figures obtained by French media suggest that within the Paris region around 40 per cent of suspects involved in crimes are born overseas.

The figures reveal that the number of foreign-born criminals in the Paris region is twice the number for the rest of France, which sits at around 20 per cent.

In some areas of the city the number of foreign criminals is as high as 47.6 per cent.

According to the proximity security department of the Paris agglomeration (DSPAP), which operates in Paris and several suburbs outside of the city, the proportion of unaccompanied youths involved in crime has increased to 22.7 per cent, Le Figaro reports.

In 2016, foreign youths were accused of involvement in 2.1 per cent of burglaries, up to 13.1 per cent in 2019, while their involvement in violent robberies increased from 4.8 per cent to 16.6 per cent.

Pickpocketing offences among young migrants has also dramatically increased since 2016, from 15.8 per cent to 30.7 per cent.

In 2018, French police working alongside Moroccan police attempted to crack down on migrant youths living and committing various crimes in Paris — but despite making around 1,500 arrests in total, just six of the migrants were actually deported back to their home countries that year.

Last year, one Moroccan illegal migrant faced trial after he had stabbed eight people at random in northern Paris earlier in the year.

The stabbings took place in the notorious La Chapelle area in northern Paris where residents have previously lodged complaints about the deteriorating state of the area.

“This restaurant was my life, my story… But I’m worn out. What do I do when knives fly around customers? When they have lunch on the terrace two metres away from drug traffickers?” a local business owner said.

