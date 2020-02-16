Sadiq Khan: ‘All Gender Identities’ Including ‘Non-Binary’ Are Valid

London mayor Sadiq Khan has declared that biological males and females who identify as the opposite sex are indeed what they claim to be, that people who say they are “non-binary” really are neither male nor female, and, moreover, that “All gender identities are valid”.

“Trans women are women. Trans men are men. Non-binary people are non-binary. All gender identities are valid,” Khan tweeted, apparently in aid of “#LGBTHistoryMonth”.

A profusion of gender identities other than male and female have entered the academic and now public discourse in recent years, pushed by left-liberal media and so-called “social justice warriors”.

The publicly-funded British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), for example, recently produced a video series for young schoolchildren in which it is explained that”there are over 100, if not more, gender identities now.”

Trans women are women.

Trans men are men.

Non-binary people are non-binary.

All gender identities are valid.

#LGBTHistoryMonth — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) February 16, 2020

Despite his status as the British capital’s first Muslim mayor, Khan appears to be — unlike many of his co-religionists in the country — very comfortable which gender- and sexual orientation-based identity politics.

Indeed, the Labour party politician has previously been criticised for allocating scarce funding to social justice hobby horses such as gender-neutral toilets to “reflect the incredible diversity” of London, even as the increasingly multicultural capital is in the grip of a prolonged violent crime wave.

Khan’s preferred brand of identity politics is race-based, however, with U.S. President Donald Trump being a favourite foil, claiming that “all he cares about is White America.”

He has also slated Brexit leader Nigel Farage as being akin to “the fascists of the 20th century”, along with Hungarian premier Viktor Orban and Italian populist leader and former deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini — with President Trump as their “poster boy”.

Khan Brands Trump 'Global Poster Boy for White Nationalism', Attacks Polish Govt, Farage, Orban, Salvini, and #Brexit https://t.co/lXC8Thg5kZ — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) September 1, 2019

Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBMontgomery