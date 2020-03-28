Coronavirus: Italy’s Total Death Toll Exceeds 10,000

In the last 24 hours, 889 people have died in Italy from the Chinese coronavirus, bringing the nation’s overall death toll from the virus to 10,023 as of Saturday — an increase of 9.7 percent in one day.

Newly released data from Italy’s Civil Protection reveals that the country’s death toll from the virus has risen from 9,134 deaths on Friday to 10,023 on Saturday. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has also risen from 86,498 on Friday to 92,472 on Saturday.

In the last few days, Italy has been losing nearly 1,000 people each day to the Wuhan virus, as Thursday’s overall death toll had exceeded 8,000, with Friday’s exceeding 9,000, and now Saturday’s has exceeded 10,000.

On Friday, Italy had seen its highest daily death toll yet, losing a total of 969 people in one single day.

“Certainly, if drastic containment measures had not been adopted, we would have many more numbers, and our health structures — which are already in critical conditions — would have been in a more dramatic state,” said head of Italy’s Civil Protection Angelo Borrelli on Saturday, after being asked about the ever-surging death toll, according to a report by La Repubblica.

On Friday, La Repubblica reported that the nation’s overall death toll among doctors is now at 51.

Moreover, a total of 310 doctors and nurses were found to be infected with the coronavirus at just one hospital in Italy — Civile di Brescia, just east of Bergamo — with ten of the cases considered to be “serious.”

Healthcare workers account for roughly one in ten of Italy’s confirmed coronavirus cases.

Spain — which is bracing itself to become the next Italy with regards to the coronavirus — suffered a similar statistic on Saturday, losing 832 people in just the last 24 hours alone, bringing the nation’s overall coronavirus death toll to 5,690.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.