Hungary’s anti-mass migration, national conservative government may be among the first to hand back its emergency coronavirus powers, despite leftist claims its premier planned to rule “indefinitely” over the EU’s first “dictatorship”.

“Prime Minister [Viktor] Orbán, speaking at a press conference in Belgrade following his meeting with Serbian president [Aleksandar] Vučić, said ‪that the government’s power to take extraordinary measures under the Coronavirus Protection Act will likely be given back to parliament at the end of May,” a Hungarian government spokesman told Breitbart London.

After that happened, the Prime Minister will “give everyone a chance to apologize to Hungary for the unfair charges,'” he added, referring to repeated claims the emergency powers were actually an extraordinary power-grab by the government.

Many countries around the world have taken emergency powers to curb civil liberties and circumvent the usual legislative process in order to respond to the Chinese pandemic, but the Hungarian government was “singled out for criticism” by the EU’s leading men and left-liberal commentators and likened to Adolf Hitler’s regime — while very similar or even harsher measures taken by globalist leaders such as France’s Emmanuel Macron passed largely unremarked.

Hungary: Extraordinary Coronavirus Measures are Used Everywhere, But Only We Are Singled Out For Criticism https://t.co/ROeMQUPJGm — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) April 3, 2020

“Critics have claimed that the Orbán government was exploiting the coronavirus crisis to impose a dictatorship where parliament was suspended and the Prime Minister would rule by decree indefinitely,” the spokesman who spoke to Breitbart London recalled.

“This [move to give up the emergency powers] is proof that the charges had no basis in fact and were politically motivated,” he continued, adding that, in fact, “parliament was never suspended, the emergency measures are limited to fighting the pandemic, and… the constitution itself guaranteed that they would last only for a limited time.”

“Now, the prime minister himself has clearly said they will come to an end soon,” he concluded.

The Hungarian government’s supporters and sympathisers have argued that the uniquely critical commentary on its coronavirus measures — which came in spite of the EU ruling that they were legal — is motivated, as claimed above, by political considerations; namely its leading role opposing mass immigration and multiculturalism, the compulsory redistribution of migrants invited to Germany by Angela Merkel in 2015 across Europe, and the “Soros Network” of pro-migration civil society NGOs.

“We are in the middle of a pandemic, and Hungary has been one of the most successful countries in defending against it,” Prime Minister Orbán said in a recent interview.

“What is really worrying is that the bureaucrats in Brussels, who are paid by us, are busy attacking one of the most successful countries [against the pandemic] instead of helping the people,” he added.

Absolutely admire the quality of the insults being laid down by Orban to rival politicians: "He is the type of man who comes to [a party where a pig is killed and cooked] only in time for dinner and when he buys furniture, he needs help to assemble it" https://t.co/nROykNiqFC — Oliver JJ Lane (@oliver_lane) May 15, 2020

Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBMontgomery