Reports: Albanian Migrant Charged with Murder of 7-year-old Emily Jones

A 30-year-old Albanian migrant has been charged with the murder of seven-year-old Emily Jones on Mother’s Day, according to reports.

Eltiona Skana (24/2/90), “formerly of Turnstone Road, Bolton”, according to a Greater Manchester Police news bulletin, has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

She is accused of having lashed out at the youngster with a knife in a “totally unprovoked and random attack” while she was riding her scooter with parents Mark Jones and Sarah Barnes in Queen’s Park, Bolton, leaving her with injuries which proved fatal “despite the best efforts of Emily’s family and medical responders” at the scene.

The migration background of Skana, who was detained under the Mental Health Act shortly after the attack, has been the subject of much public speculation. Local reports now indicate that she is “understood to be originally from Albania” — as do reports in national outlets including the right-leaning MailOnline and the left-wing Independent.

Emily’s parents described her as our “only child and the light of our lives”, paying tribute to her as a “little social butterfly” with “a cheeky smile” and “a heart as big as her smile.”

“It is truly heartbreaking to wake up to a world without Emily in it and we cannot comprehend why this has happened,” they added.

Eltiona Skana will appear before Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on May 26th.

