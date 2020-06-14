BLM-Branded ‘Kill a White on Sight’ Posters Found in Scotland

Black Lives Matter branded posters bearing slogans like “KILL A WHITE ON SIGHT” and graffiti saying “HANG THE WHITE MAN” have been discovered in Scotland.

The racist posters were found plastered on a pavilion in Baxter Park in Dundee by a dogwalker, who said there “has been a lot of signs [in the area recently] but nothing this bad”.

Images of the posters shared on social media and elsewhere show they bore the slogans “KILL A WHITE ON SIGHT / THEIR SILENCE IS VIOLENCE”, “IF THEY DON’T STOP. KILL A COP / ALL WHITE POLICE ARE GUILTY”, “ALL WHITE MP’S [sic] SHOULD HANG FROM TREES / WHITE GUILT IS PLAIN TO SEE”, and “IT’S YOUR TURN TO SERVE / TO BE WHITE IS TO BE GUILTY PERIOD.

All signed off with “#BLACKLIVESMATTER / #ANTIFA / #BLM SCOTLAND / #AVENGE SLAVERY”.

“I was walking the dog when I removed these signs from the glass windows on the pavilion,” explained the dogwalker who found the posters in comments to the Evening Telegraph.

“I went to have a closer look as there has been a lot of A4 signs about the park recently regarding BLM, but nothing this extreme,” added the man, who asked the newspaper not to name him.

“There was one more about kids but I could not peel off so I removed what I could.

“Like I said there has been a lot of signs going but nothing this bad.”

Inflammatory posters calling for white people, police officers and MPs to be killed have sparked fury in Dundee. https://t.co/hQHdeBaIrb pic.twitter.com/lLQVBaDSJV — Evening Telegraph (@Evening_Tele) June 12, 2020

The Evening Telegraph spoke to a local Black Lives Matter activist, Joy Gansh, who suggested the posters may not have been the work of BLM supporters, but of “a white supremacist” seeking to “discredit” the movement.

“My personal opinion is that this is people being framed,” said the art student.

“This is a way to make us seem in the wrong… This seems like a way to stop us in our tracks and make us seem violent so they can come back with violence,” she added.

The discovery of the posters follows the vandalisation of Scotland’s Falkirk Wheel with similar anti-white racist messaging, with the rotating canal boat lift being sprayed with graffiti saying “HANG THE WHITE MAN” and “BLACK LIVES MATTER” by an unknown person or persons.

Police have confirmed they are aware of racist graffiti which has appeared at the Falkirk Wheel. Scottish Canals says it's looking into it #HeartNews pic.twitter.com/tuqfRTd3xI — Heart Scotland News (@HeartScotNews) June 12, 2020

