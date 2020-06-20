Multiple Stabbings at Park in Reading, England After BLM Demonstration

Video footage on social media appears to show multiple people with serious injuries being treated by emergency workers in Forbury Gardens, Reading, after a Black Lives Matter protest was held there earlier in the day.

Gruesome amateur footage circulating on social media appears to show at least three people lying in pools of blood on the grass a short distance from one another as emergency workers and bystanders provide emergency aid.

It is currently not known whether or not the incident is linked to the BLM event in any way. Sky News reports that at present “there is no suggestion that the incident is linked to any protests” — but both they and the BBC saw fit to report the fact that the event had taken place for the sake of context.

We are aware of reports of an incident in Forbury Gardens, Reading. Officers are on the scene and investigating the incident. — Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) June 20, 2020

So far, the police force responsible for the area has remained relatively tight-lipped.

“We are aware of reports of an incident in Forbury Gardens, Reading,” Thames Valley Police confirmed in a statement shared on social media. “Officers are on the scene and investigating the incident,” they added.

“Concerning reports from Reading town centre,” added local council leader James Brock, asking people to “please stay clear of the area as Police are dealing with a serious incident.”

“[Reading Council] are in touch with the emergency services and will support them as necessary,” he added.

The park and sections of the town as the authorities and emergency dealing with the incident, including two air ambulances, according to a freelance journalist near the scene, attempt to deal with the incident.

The Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust has said it is treating two casualties from the scene at the Royal Berkshire Hospital Emergency Department.

Royal Berkshire Hospital tells Sky News two casualties are currently being treated in the emergency department — Sky News Breaking (@SkyNewsBreak) June 20, 2020

This story is developing…

