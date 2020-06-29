The BBC may have discovered that the countryside… is racist.

According to its rural affairs programme Countryfile – where, thanks to uber woke presenters like Chris Packham, the emphasis is very much on the first syllable — “many Black, Asian and minority ethnic groups see the countryside as being a white environment.”

While @DwayneFields found solace in the landscapes of the UK and beyond, many in Black, Asian and minority ethnic groups see the countryside as being a white environment #countryfile pic.twitter.com/kjma7FuGps — BBC Countryfile (@BBCCountryfile) June 28, 2020

Well perhaps some of them do. But judging by the thousands of angry responses to the BBC’s race-baiting tweet, there are a lot of people in Britain – both white and non-white – who object very strongly to having the natural landscape used by the BBC as a political football to advance its woke agenda.

Now the BBC says the countryside is a “white environment” Utterly absurd This is now state-funded propaganda, somehow implying that fields are racist 😩 https://t.co/10AR4IplT5 — Martin Daubney (@MartinDaubney) June 28, 2020

For goodness sake, please can we stop with this silliness. Countryside is exactly that- countryside. Nothing more, nothing less. It’s not a black/white environment, it’s green, open to all & normally free to access! Stop trying to divide us 🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/JM7PTEQn8r — Michelle Dewberry (@MichelleDewbs) June 28, 2020

I wonder if many in ‘white’ groups see the rural villages and countryside of Malaysia, which I happen to know fairly well, as being a non-white environment? https://t.co/giacUJi6Dt — Christina Jordan (@CJordanjb) June 28, 2020

I can't say I've ever felt racially oppressed by the countryside. You don't have to be white to love every field and hedgerow. 🌳 https://t.co/GEZijNuXDF — Calvin Robinson (@calvinrobinson) June 28, 2020

'The countryside is racist.' – what a load of nonsense. https://t.co/Mh0zRHSaph — David Kurten (@davidkurten) June 29, 2020

Here's me finding solace in a white environment. pic.twitter.com/bpX2PqkR0N — Jamal Ford-Robinson (@jfordrob) June 28, 2020