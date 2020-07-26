Fans Attend English Sporting Event For First Time Since Lockdown

Spectators sit socially distanced leaving spaces between groups as a precaution against the spread of the novel coronavirus as they watch the friendly county cricket match between Surrey and Middlesex at the Oval in London on July 26, 2020. - The friendly cricket match between Surrey and Middlesex on July …
TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images
LONDON (AP) – Spectators were allowed into a sporting event in England for the first time since March when coronavirus prevention measures were tested at a cricket match between Surrey and Middlesex at The Oval ahead of a planned wider reopening of stadiums in October.

Alternate rows were used across two stands and advisory signs were on show for the friendly match being watched by 1,000 people, with a two-seat gap between family groups of a maximum of six.

A limited number of members were in assigned seats in the stadium in south London.

Surrey chief executive Richard Gould said the club received 10,000 calls for the available places within an hour of the tickets being made available to members.

Spectators sit socially distanced leaving spaces between groups as a precaution against the spread of the novel coronavirus as they watch the friendly county cricket match between Surrey and Middlesex at the Oval in London on July 26, 2020. – The friendly cricket match between Surrey and Middlesex on July 26 marks the first time spectators have attended a live sports event in England since the coronavirus lockdown restrictions suspended all sport in March and serves as one in a series of pilots possibly paving the way for a return of crowds to England’s stadiums. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

“The sun is shining, cricket is taking place and people look happy,” Gould said. “I hope it´s not going to be a one-off. I think it depends on how well it goes.

“We´ve got lots of people here from government and safety authorities, and I think they´ll have a look at it and make a judgement and hopefully it can accelerate things if this goes well.”

Some spectators also will be allowed into the world snooker championship in Sheffield from Friday as part of the government scheme piloting the return of fans. The Glorious Goodwood horse racing festival on Saturday is also part of the scheme.

