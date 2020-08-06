Britain Sending Royal Navy Ship to Beirut to Aid Blast Recovery

(AP) — Britain is sending a Royal Navy ship to Beirut to help the city recover from Tuesday’s devastating port explosion.
Defense Secretary Ben Wallace says the survey vessel HMS Enterprise, currently in Cyprus, will assess damage and help Lebanese authorities prepare to rebuild the port.
Britain has pledged a 5 million pound ($6.6 million) humanitarian support package for Lebanon and says it will send search and rescue teams and expert medical support.
