Norway Arrests Citizen Over Spying Allegations

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) – Norway’s domestic intelligence agency said Monday that a Norwegian citizen has been arrested for handing over information to a foreign country, saying the alleged actions “could harm fundamental national interests.”

The suspect was arrested Saturday in Oslo, the Norwegian capital.

The Norwegian Police Security Service didn´t identify the foreign country or name the arrested individual, who has a custody hearing scheduled for later Monday.

The security service said the citizen is suspected of violating a Norwegian law that carries a maximum prison term of 15 years for a civil servant convicted of spying.