Populist senator Matteo Salvini sported a “Trump 2020” mask in Italian parliament on Tuesday ahead of remarks that he was set to deliver to the Senate.

“Greetings from the Senate, my speech in half an hour,” tweeted Salvini on Tuesday. “Good evening, friends.”

Un saluto dal #Senato, tra una mezz’ora il mio intervento, in diretta anche su Twitter. Buona serata Amici. pic.twitter.com/vx6aS9EblO — Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) October 13, 2020

In his speech, Salvini lamented those in Italian government who have “extended the state of emergency on COVID [Chinese coronavirus],” but have allegedly done nothing for Italy’s North-West regions, which the senator says was hit with more deaths on October 2.

“It’s surreal,” said Salvini. “[French President Emmanuel Macron] also went there, [but] nothing from [Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte]. Zero money allocated, zero emergency.”

“Help other countries? Okay, but we impose readmission clauses: we give you the money, but you take back all the illegal immigrants who are arriving in Italy,” added Salvini in a follow-up post expanding on his remarks in Parliament.

#Salvini: aiutare altri Paesi? Bene, ma imponiamo clausole di riammissione: noi ti diamo i soldi, ma tu ti riprendi tutti i clandestini che stanno arrivando illegalmente in Italia. #Senato pic.twitter.com/aGzFk34Lj7 — Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) October 13, 2020

Last month, Salvini was the victim of a physical attack, reportedly by a politically left-wing migrant, during a campaign event ahead of the regional elections in the traditional leftist stronghold of Tuscany.

The attack took place in the commune of Pontassieve and involved a woman tearing at Salvini’s shirt and his rosary.

Silvia Sardone, a female colleague of Salvini’s in his League Party, received several rape threats last week – many allegedly from migrants – after she opposed the construction of a temporary mosque in the Via Novara area of the city of Milan.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, on Parler at @alana, and on Instagram.