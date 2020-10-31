Greek Orthodox Priest Shot in Lyon, France, Gunman on the Run

A gunman is on the run after a Greek Orthodox priest was shot at a church in Lyon, France, according to reports.

The shooting is said to have taken place at the Église Greek Orthodox church in the Jean-Macé sector of the city’s 7th district, with the cleric suffering life-threatening injuries. First responders are at the scene, which has been cordoned off.

BFM TV reports that the victim, who they describe as an archpriest, was shot by a lone male armed with a handgun who approached him which he was locking up his church, citing police sources. It is believed that the gunman remains at large at this time.

🔴 #ALERTE | Un événement est en cours à proximité du secteur Jean-Macé, dans le 7ème arrondissement à #Lyon.

Les forces de sécurité et de secours sont sur place. Un périmètre de sécurité a été installé.

⚠️ Évitez le secteur et suivez les consignes des autorités. pic.twitter.com/ZZxeTADcAF — Ministère de l'Intérieur – Alerte (@Beauvau_Alerte) October 31, 2020

This follows a radical Islamic terrorist attack by a Tunisian migrant at a church in Nice which left three dead, although as yet the nature of the incident in Lyon is unclear.

This story is developing…

