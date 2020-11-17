A Sudanese migrant was arrested over the weekend after attempting to grab the firearm of a female Belgian police officer in the Brussels suburb of Schaerbeek during a coronavirus check.

The incident took place on Saturday evening when a police patrol of two officers, one of them a female Belgian-Moroccan officer, stopped the Sudanese migrant on the Rue d’Aerschot as he was not wearing a face mask.

The two officials attempted to persuade the migrant to cover his nose and mouth as per Belgium’s coronavirus guidelines, but the man immediately became aggressive toward the officers, Sudinfo reports.

According to the officers, the migrant reached to grab the firearm of the female officer while yelling in Arabic: “I’m going to slit your throat! I am the man, you dirty whore!”.

The female officer, who was reported as also speaking Arabic, was able to react in time to the attack according to Sudinfo.

The attempted attack comes just over a week after two teens in the province of Liège were arrested for allegedly plotting to stab police officers in an apparent terrorist plan. The pair, aged 16 and 17, had also filmed themselves pledging allegiance to the Islamic State terror group.

Along with radical Islamist terror plots, Belgian emergency services face potential attacks in certain high-crime neighbourhoods across the country.

In September, firefighters in Brussels were given the option of being able to request a police escort into certain areas after a series of attacks by locals involving Molotov cocktails and rocks.

The attacks are said to have taken place in the multicultural Marolles area which has a high concentration of residents from French, Dutch and Arabic-speaking backgrounds.

Earlier this year, during the outbreak of the Wuhan coronavirus, youths in the no-go suburb of Molenbeek were arrested after they spat on the door handles of police vehicles in an attempt to infect officers with the virus.

It was later claimed the youths were members of the “White Vests,” a local group whose purpose was meant to teach youths about the coronavirus itself.