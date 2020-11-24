Mamadou Ba, head of the Portuguese “anti-hate” group SOS Racismo, spoke of the need to “kill the white man” at a recent online conference on “hate speech”.

Ba, a Portuguese citizen originally from Senegal, attended the conference on Saturday which was on the topic of “Racism and the Advancement of Hate Speech in the World”.

During the conference, which was attended by Portuguese speakers from Portugal and Brazil, Ba stated “it is necessary to kill the white man, murderer, colonial, and racist” to “prevent the social death of the black political subject”.

According to a report from Portuguese daily newspaper Correio da Manhã, the statement was a quote from Algerian far-left anti-colonialist political philosopher Frantz Fanon, who openly advocated for violence during the French rule of Algeria in his seminal work The Wretched of the Earth.

The newspaper states that it is not clear whether Ba was quoting the far-left philosopher, but said it was presumed he did so in agreement.

“Refutation is part of the proposition, but what matters most to combat hate speech is to propose a new narrative,” Ba said during the online meeting.

Earlier this year, the European Network Against Racism (ENAR), which is partnered with Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros’s Open Society Foundations, called for support of SOS Rascimo, which it described as one of the “founding members” of the ENAR.

According to the ENAR, Ba and other activists had been sent threats online, and Ba himself had received a letter with a bullet casing inside it.

The incident is not the first controversial moment for a so-called “anti-hate” group in Europe, many of which have direct ties to both Open Society Foundations and George Soros, such as Hope Not Hate in the UK which was identified in a Swedish military report on far-left extremism in 2018.

In Germany, the anti-hate Amadeau Antonio Stiftung, headed by former Stasi informant Anetta Kahane, sparked controversy after releasing a guide for schools to spot “Nazi parents”.