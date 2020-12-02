Two women were stabbed in an attack inside an English department store on Wednesday morning, shortly after the national coronavirus lockdown was lifted.

After rushing to the scene of the bloody crime inside the local Marks and Spencer department store, Lancashire Police arrested a 57-year-old “local man” and recovered a knife.

Both female victims were quickly rushed to the hospital, where they remain. Their injuries are being characterised by police as serious but thankfully not life-threatening.

Footage on social media, claiming to have been taken at the scene of the stabbing, showed a man in distinctive long robes being detained by officers.

Breitbart London has verified that the videos circulating on social media do appear to have been taken in Burnley town centre.

A spokesman for the Lancashire Police said in a statement: “We were called at about 9.30 am to a report of a stabbing inside the Marks and Spencer store in Burnley.

“Two women received injuries which are thankfully not thought to be life-threatening at this time. They have been taken to hospital for treatment.”

“Police officers were quickly on the scene and a 57-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is currently in custody. A knife has been recovered,” the spokesman said.

The police force said that the attack is being treated as an “isolated incident”, however officers will remain stationed in the area throughout the rest of the day.

Shortly before the attack, the Burnely Police force tweeted a picture from the town centre, hailing the re-opening of stores following the end to the national lockdown in England.

“It is December 2nd so that means one thing… Lockdown 2 has come to an end! Your favourite shops will be open in the town centre & officers will be about so if you see them please say hello!” the force wrote.

